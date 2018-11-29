Actor/singer Hugh Jackman is hitting the road on tour

HOUSTON - Actor/singer Hugh Jackman is embarking on a tour called "The Man. The Music. The Show."

The world tour starts next summer and Houston is one is his destinations.

Jackman will be accompanied by a live orchestra as he performs songs from "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Miserables" and from other films and Broadway shows.

The world tour kicks off in Germany, and in the United States, it kicks off in Houston on June 19.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Central time Dec. 7.

