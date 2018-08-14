9-year-old immigrant separated from mother made to stay in US additional 45 to 60 days

HOUSTON - An immigration judge ruled a 9-year-old boy separated from his mother, who was deported to Guatemala, will remain in the United States.

Judge Chris Brisack denied the case be dismissed, but granted permission for a “voluntary departure.”

The process could take another 60 days.

Attorney Michael Avenatti had hoped to take Antony immediately from Tuesday’s hearing in downtown Houston to the airport and fly to him Guatemala.

Avenatti said Antony’s mother, Elsa Ortiz, filled out the proper paperwork for his release at an embassy.

“She wanted us to return her 9-year-old son, who celebrated his birthday last week in U.S. custody. She wanted us to bring him home today, and the government, without explanation, opposed that request,” Avenatti said.

Wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants and tennis shoes, Antony appeared scared and confused and started crying in the courtroom when he realized he wouldn't go home.

Agents took Antony from his mother after the two crossed into McAllen illegally back in May.

Avenatti said they were seeking refuge in the United States from violence in Guatemala.

The government deported Ortiz on June 6 without her son, and since then, she had been pleading for his release.

“This is an outrage, and now we have to work through the bureaucratic red tape in order to ensure that this boy is released at some point, and that could take upwards of 45 or 60 days,” Avenatti said.

Antony will remain in custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement in Houston.

