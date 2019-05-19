8-year-old girl snatched from mother by man in vehicle in Fort Worth, reports say

FORT WORTH, Texas - An 8-year-old Fort Worth girl was reportedly snatched by a man in a car while walking down a street with her mother Saturday night, KXAS reports.

Fort Worth police said a vehicle pulled up to the mother and child at 6:38 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue, KXAS reports. When the man inside the vehicle grabbed the girl, the mother tried to pull her daughter out, but the man pushed her out of the way and drove away, police said.

Police are searching the area for the man and child.

