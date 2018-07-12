713Day: This is what the unofficial Houston holiday celebrates, how you can take part

HOUSTON - Happy 713 Day! The unofficial holiday celebrates Houston every July 13, paying homage to Houston’s most popular area code: 713.

The area code is one of the first area codes in the country. It debuted in 1947.

The 713 area code has entered pop culture with the help of native Houstonian Beyonce Knowles and her husband, Jay-Z, with their song “713.” The chorus lyrics read in part: “I'm representin' for my hustlers all across the world (still)/Still dippin' in my low-lows, girl (still)/ I put it down for the 713, and we still got love for the streets (ow!)”

