$5K reward offered for stolen brooch once owned by former Texas governor's daughter

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas - A historic brooch believed to have been worn by the daughter of a former Texas governor was stolen from a museum building in Brazoria County overnight.

The brooch – made of black carbon and surrounded with pearls and a diamond at its center – was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Varner Hogg Plantation State Historic Site in the 1700 block of North 13th Street in West Columbia.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says someone got into the museum and took the brooch, as well as its glass box. The next morning, authorities were notified of the burglary. It's unclear from authorities how the thief got into the museum.

The black carbon part of the brooch is from the Spindletop oil gusher in Beaumont and is believed to have once belonged to Ima Hogg, daughter of former Texas Gov. James Hogg.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or share a tip at www.brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com.

