55 people found in tractor-trailer in San Antonio

People sit on the ground in San Antonio, Texas, on June 12, 2018, after authorities say they were found in a tractor-trailer.

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of people were found Tuesday night in a tractor-trailer on the north side of San Antonio.

Authorities said the 55 people, some of whom are minors, are believed to have entered the county illegally.

The tractor-trailer was air conditioned and the group had water, according to authorities.

Five people suffered minor injuries while trying to flee, authorities said.

The group, with the exception of the five people who were injured, were taken to a detention center.

Someone who was watching coverage of the story sent the group pizza about two hours after they were found.

