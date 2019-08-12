5 things Humble ISD parents should know about the upcoming school year

HOUSTON - Humble ISD is gearing up to head back to school on Monday.

With the upcoming school year coming up fast, here are five things for Humble parents and students to know:

1. A mariachi band

Humble Middle School is now offering a mariachi band. It will be open to all enrolled students and include traditional mariachi instruments along with singers and dancers.

2. More pay for teachers

Humble ISD School Board approved a $4,000 compensation plan that is giving pay increases for teachers and staff members districtwide. Custodial, cafeteria and bus staff are getting raises as well.

3. Educator named Region 4 Teacher of the Year

Humble ISD's District Teacher of the Year Joe Paneitz has been named Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Paneitz was selected from 85 secondary teachers of the year who represented 48 area school districts and 37 open-enrollment charter schools. He teaches robotics and automation at the CATE Center and spearheaded a lesson plan called the “Linda’s Laptote” project, named for a fellow teacher with ALS. Students developed a prototype for a lap-based organizational system to make tasks easier for ALS patients.

4. An easier process for signing documents

This summer, parents were provided an electronic process of reviewing, updating and signing school documentation and papers in one simple online spot. Parents and guardians were sent an email during the week of July 22 containing a unique SnapCode for each child currently enrolled in Humble ISD.

5. Free and reduced meals

Parents can apply for free and reduced meal applications online. There are no paper forms this year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.