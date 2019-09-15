5 AMAZING harvest moon photos from Houston-area photographers

HOUSTON - The harvest moon dazzled over the Houston area Friday night, and luckily the area's photographer residents were out to capture the natural beauty across our area.
Here are some of the most spectacular images we've seen from KPRC viewers across the area.
1. Russell Hancock
2. Rslarana, Downtown Houston
3. NBecker, The Woodlands
4. Ry Tipton, near Sealy, Texas
5. Kari Bennett, Dayton, Texas
