5 AMAZING harvest moon photos from Houston-area photographers

Kari Bennett

HOUSTON - The harvest moon dazzled over the Houston area Friday night, and luckily the area's photographer residents were out to capture the natural beauty across our area.

Here are some of the most spectacular images we've seen from KPRC viewers across the area.

Share your images with us at Share@Click2Houston.com!

1. Russell Hancock

KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the harvest moon on Sept. 15, 2019.

2. Rslarana, Downtown Houston

KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the harvest moon on Sept. 15, 2019.

3. NBecker, The Woodlands

KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the harvest moon on Sept. 15, 2019.

4. Ry Tipton, near Sealy, Texas

KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the harvest moon on Sept. 15, 2019.

5. Kari Bennett, Dayton, Texas

KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the harvest moon on Sept. 15, 2019.

PHOTOS: Houston-area photographers capture the harvest moon

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.