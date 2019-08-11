4 things to know about Texas road rules as kids head back to school

Mario Tama/Getty Images

HOUSTON - It’s back-to-school time, so drivers it’s important that you refresh yourselves on those road rules.

1. The law in Texas

It’s the law in Texas to stop for flashing red lights on a school bus, regardless of which direction you're headed. If there is a median/physical barrier in the road, you can continue on if you a motorist driving in the opposite direction as the bus. Otherwise, wait for the flashing lights on the bus to turn off and then proceed. Keep in mind that violations can cost up to $1,000.

2. The fines

Fines are hefty in school zones as well. As s a matter of fact they are doubled. So pay close attention to the speed limit signs. Cell phones are prohibited while driving through a school zone. And yes, that does include the school bus drivers themselves while driving if children are present. These violations can cost up to $200.

3. Warnings for those under 18

Drivers under the age of 18 are restricted from using wireless communication devices. It’s important to talk with your teen drivers about distracted driving, driving through bad weather and the importance of obeying traffic rules before the school year begins.They also need to get adequate rest. Drowsy driving can be just as risky as drunk driving. Remind them that lots of crashes happen in school parking lots, so pay extra attention to other drivers until they are fully parked.

4. Where to pick up your kids

Parents, pick your children up at the school’s designated areas, not in the middle of the road. Drivers are reminded to be vigilant about watching for children who might dart out around a bus or car and are simply excited to get to school.

