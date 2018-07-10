4 suspects arrested in violent Spring home invasion, officials say

SPRING, Texas - Precinct 4 Harris County Constables thanked the public Tuesday after it said four people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion in Spring were arrested.

Earlier in the day, officials released the names and photos of suspects they said used guns in a robbery at a home, and asked for the public's assistance to find them.

Demetre Robinson, 23; Juhmere Fletcher, 18; Marshell Warren, 17; and Robernae Nicholas, 18, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were taken into custody and no bond was issued.

PHOTOS: Suspected home invaders wanted

A girl was also arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Officials said last month the suspects followed a man on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. They hit him in the head with a rifle and dragged him to his apartment at the Excelsior at the Park complex in the 14400 block of Ella Blvd., where two men went inside, according to authorities. Deputy constables said they stole cellphones, cash and jewelry.

The victim's family and a 4-year-old child were inside the home at the time, officials said.

Using video surveillance, officials were able to capture images and identify the suspects.

VIDEO: Officials release names, photos of home invasion suspects

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.