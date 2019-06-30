News

3 Astros pitchers named to AL All-Star team

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
Major League Baseball announced that three Astros pitchers, Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Gerrit Cole, were named to the 2019 American League All-Star team. 

The three will join three other Astros players, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Michael Brantley, who are starters for the All-Star Game on Thursday via fan vote. 

The Houston team is the only major league team with six players at the All-Star Game. This will be Pressly's first time in the All-Star Game. 

