Major League Baseball announced that three Astros pitchers, Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Gerrit Cole, were named to the 2019 American League All-Star team.

The three will join three other Astros players, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Michael Brantley, who are starters for the All-Star Game on Thursday via fan vote.

The Houston team is the only major league team with six players at the All-Star Game. This will be Pressly's first time in the All-Star Game.

3 #Astros pitchers named to AL All-Star team: @JustinVerlander , @GerritCole45 & Ryan Pressly. Houston has the most all-stars with 6 (Bregman, Springer, Brantley). @KPRC2 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) June 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.