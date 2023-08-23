99º
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to authorities in Georgia probe of alleged election interference

The indictment alleges Giuliani was a key part of a criminal conspiracy, pressing election officials to act on voting fraud claims that he was repeatedly told were false.

Dareh Gregorian, NBC News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer who championed the former president’s bogus election fraud claims, turned himself in to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday to face racketeering charges alleging he meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election, according to his lawyers and court records.

“I’m going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do,” he told reporters before leaving for Georgia. “I don’t know if I plea today but if I do I plead not guilty.”

Giuliani and Trump both face 13 counts, more than the other 17 defendants in the case.

The former New York City mayor has maintained his innocence, and claimed the only thing he’s guilty of was zealously advocating for his client.

