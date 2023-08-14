2 eject from vintage Soviet jet before crash at Michigan air show

Two people in a vintage fighter jet ejected dramatically just before it crashed and sent up an expansive black cloud of smoke during a Michigan air show Sunday, authorities said.

The two, a pilot and a passenger sitting tandem in the Soviet-era MiG-23, were hospitalized as a precaution but appeared to be free of serious injuries, Randy Wimbley, the spokesperson for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.

No one on the ground was reported injured, and the vehicles struck by the jet were unoccupied, Wimbley said.

