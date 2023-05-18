Prince Harry and Meghan ‘shaken up’ by paparazzi chase, security chief says

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex were “shaken up” after they were pursued by paparazzi through New York City earlier this week, the head of the security firm responsible for their transportation told NBC News.

Tom Buda said the chase “was frightening” for the couple and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and “putting them in danger.” He added that he “felt bad they were shaken up.” Meghan’s mom had been particularly affected, he said.

Buda, the president of Buda Security Inc, spoke out after it emerged that the trio had taken refuge at a New York City police station following what law enforcement sources said was a “chaotic pursuit” by photographers when they left a charity event in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night.

