2nd grader who vanished while camping in Michigan found safe

Tim Stelloh and Ava Kelley, NBC News

A second grader who disappeared Saturday while camping with his family in a remote Michigan park had sheltered under a log and was found safe after a desperate search, authorities said Monday.

Nante Niemi, 8, had “braved the elements” and was in good health after a volunteer search team found him at 1:30 p.m. local time, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Nante was 2 miles from his family’s campsite at Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the department said.

