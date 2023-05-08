84º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Teen died after getting buried by several feet of sand in North Carolina

Family and friends found the teen in the sand, after portions of a dune apparently collapsed into a hole at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said.

Rodney Thrash, NBC News

Tags: national
File image of sand dunes (Pixabay)

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found buried in several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina, authorities said.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded about 2 p.m. to a 911 call about a teenager trapped in a hole that was about a tenth of a mile east of an off-road vehicle ramp in Frisco, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The teenager’s family and friends had been looking for him when they found him in the sand, after portions of an adjacent dune apparently collapsed into the hole, according to the statement.

Read this report in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.