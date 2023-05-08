Teen died after getting buried by several feet of sand in North Carolina

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found buried in several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina, authorities said.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded about 2 p.m. to a 911 call about a teenager trapped in a hole that was about a tenth of a mile east of an off-road vehicle ramp in Frisco, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The teenager’s family and friends had been looking for him when they found him in the sand, after portions of an adjacent dune apparently collapsed into the hole, according to the statement.

