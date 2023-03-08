What’s next for Buster Murdaugh as he’s thrust into spotlight following father’s high-profile double murder trial and sentencing

Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, filed a police report after he said he saw a photo of himself inside of his home published in the New York Post.

Buster Murdaugh, 26, contacted police on March 5 after he was “made aware” of the photo, which appears to have been taken through the blinds of his home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, according to a copy of the police report obtained by NBC News.

He told officers he and his girlfriend reviewed Ring doorbell camera footage and saw a “suspicious gray Dodge Challenger” outside of their home around the time he believed the photo was taken. He told police he believed the occupant of the vehicle took the photo.

Read the full story on today.com.