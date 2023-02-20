United says it will make it easier for families to book seats with their children for free

A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

United Airlines said Monday that new technology will open up more seats on its flights so children can sit with an adult in their party without paying a fee, a type of charge that’s drawn scrutiny from the Biden administration in recent months.

United will give parents or other adult travelers accompanying a child younger than 12 access to “preferred” seats as well as regular economy seats, if needed, at the time of booking so they can sit together.

The change applies to travelers with standard and basic economy tickets and will be fully in effect next month, although United has already increased some of the seat availability.

Read the full report from NBC News.