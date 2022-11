HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Stella, a Golden Retriever, plays in the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Several feet of snow fell in the Lake Erie region during a winter storm Friday and more snow is expected to fall.

The National Weather Service recorded that some areas received more than five feet of snowfall.

Take a look at some of the weather and its impact on the New York region in the videos below from content aggregator Storyful.

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to northwestern New York with some areas receiving as much as 54 inches (1,371mm), according to National Weather Service (NWS) records. Satellite imagery posted by the CIRA on Friday shows the “relentless snow band on Lake Erie.” Credit: CIRA via Storyful

This footage was taken by Twitter user @CayleahR, who said she captured it outside her home in Derby, New York on Friday, Nov. 18. @CayleahR via Storyful

A snowplow was stuck in Buffalo, New York, as several feet of snow fell in the Lake Erie region during a winter storm on Friday, Nov. 18. Credit: @bhas1226 via Storyful

This footage was taken by Caitlin Donisi, who said it shows her husband Antonio jumping from their hot tub into the snow in Hamburg on Friday, Nov. 18. Credit: Caitlin Donisi via Storyfu

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Stella, a Golden Retriever, plays in the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: A loader digs out a parking lot after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Tom Dee uses a shovel to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)