Texas will receive record 2.5M doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Texas will receive more than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a record number of doses state health officials said Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 1,094,920 first doses and 626,290 second doses to 2,011 providers in 200 of the state’s counties. The federal government will send more than 900,000 additional first and second doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

As of Friday, Texas providers have administered more than 11.8 million doses of the vaccine, 1.8 million of those administered within the last week. Nearly 7.8 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 4.3 million are fully vaccinated.

More than two-thirds of Texans 65 and older have received at least one dose, and nearly half are now fully vaccinated.

All in all, more than one-third of all Texans 16 and older have received a dose and nearly one in five are fully vaccinated.

As of this week, all Texans 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, DSHS launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows Texans to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity such as DSHS and some local health departments.

