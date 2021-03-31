Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

FILE - In this file photo taken Jan. 25, 2012, senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti appears at Jerusalem's court. Supporters of the popular Palestinian leader jailed by Israel say he will back his own parliamentary list in May elections. The last-minute shakeup late Wednesday, March 31, 2021 could severely weaken President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party and help his militant Hamas rivals. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

RAMALLAH – A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel on Wednesday submitted an independent list of candidates to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, dealing a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas.

The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas’ Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.

Nasser al-Kidwa, a supporter of Barghouti and candidate on the list, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline. Al-Kidwa said their new party will be called “Freedom.”

Barghouti is a popular figure in the Fatah movement, and opinion polls have suggested that the vote between the two factions will be split.

That could pave the way for a Hamas victory. It also increases the likelihood that Abbas will find a way to cancel what is supposed to be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

The election is scheduled for May.

