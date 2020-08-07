UH plans to host football games at TDECU Stadium at 25% capacity

HOUSTON – The University of Houston announced it has reduced its capacity at TDECU Stadium for the 2020 football season.

The stadium will operate about 25% capacity to provide fans appropriate social distancing during attendance at games this fall. Fans will also be required to wear proper face coverings at all times throughout the stadium, excluding when eating or drinking.

Guests will also enter the stadium through designated gates to provide a more efficient and convenient entry process.

In June, the university implemented digital ticketing and parking to ensure more contact-free and convenient fan entry experience. Additionally, the stadium will offer more “cashless” options at concession and merchandise locations as well as in-seat food and beverage services.

“To ensure a safe environment for our season-ticket holders, students and fans we have made the decision to further reduce capacity for the upcoming football season,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “We will continue to consult with our university administration along with state and local health officials to make any necessary changes to our protocols if needed.”

Earlier this week, the American Atheltic Conference released the plan for the upcoming football schedule. Conference competition will begin Sept. 18 and each team will play eight conference games on their originally scheduled dates.

Nonconference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools, with the understanding that the opponents will strictly adhere to protocols and standards for testing, pregame, in-game and postgame operations set by The American’s Medical Advisory Group.