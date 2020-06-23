‘Burning Noose’: Owner of sno-cone business apologizes for flavor, explains its origins

HOUSTON – The idea for the watermelon, grape and cotton candy flavor called “burning noose” was not David Schaper’s.

The owner of Dave’s Tropical Sno in Pittsburg, Kansas, Schaper told local news outlets that a young Black man came up with the idea about 10 years ago.

Keenan Carter reportedly is that young man. He told local media he was a kid when he came up with the idea and he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”I really truly, want to apologize because I meant no harm and I did not mean for any of this to happen,” Carter told KSNF and KODE.

Schaper issued an apology on Facebook and has replaced the flavor with a new one called “Busy Bee.”

