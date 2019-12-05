Arcola officer faces new charges after second woman accuses him of sexual assault

HOUSTON – An Arcola police officer faces new charges after a second woman came forward and accused him of sexual assault, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Hector Aaron Ruiz was originally arrested on warrants last month, stemming from an incident prosecutors say occurred on Nov. 16. A 23-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during a traffic stop. After investigations, Ruiz faced felony sexual assault and official oppression charges. During a Nov. 21 press conference announcing the charges, investigators and prosecutors said there was a “strong possibility” that this was not his first offense. They urged other potential victims to come forward.

New accuser

As of Tuesday, Ruiz faces two new charges of felony sexual assault and official oppression after another accuser came forward, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman told police in August, her boyfriend was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge. Ruiz arrived at the traffic stop to provide Spanish translations for the woman and her boyfriend, officials say. He then gave her a ride home, prosecutors wrote in a press release.

“When they arrived at her residence, he forced her to engage in a sexual act,” officials wrote.

More victims

Officials believe Ruiz may still have more victims and are urging people to come forward.

“A person’s immigration status is not relevant when it comes to reporting a crime and anyone with information concerning Officer Ruiz or other victims is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County District Attorney Investigator Dustin Claborn at 281-341-4460,” officials wrote.

“If there are any victims out there that had this type of interaction with this officer please let us know, don’t be afraid to come forward, we will protect you,” said Fort Bend DA, Brian Middleton during a November press conference.

About the suspect

Ruiz was employed as a full-time police officer with the Arcola police department for 14 months. Before that he was a reserve officer on the force for about six months, officials say. In November, Fort Bend County officials say he admitted to “a portion of our allegations,” during questioning.

Second-degree felony Sexual assault has a punishment range of 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor with a punishment range of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Ruiz now faces two sexual assault charges and two official oppression charges.

Records show Ruiz remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $150,000.