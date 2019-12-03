Ali Wong coming to Texas: Milk & Money tour headed to San Antonio

HOUSTON – Comedienne Ali Wong is coming to Texas.

Her Milk & Money Tour will stop by San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre in March 2020.

Tickets for the March 14th performance will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $49.50 to $119.50.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Fans will need to purchase using the code “COBRA” for the presale.

Can’t wait until March to see the celebrated performer? Wong has two stand-up specials on Netflix: “Baby Cobra” and “Hard Knock Wife.” She also co-wrote and starred in the Netflix series “Always Be My Maybe.”