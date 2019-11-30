HOUSTON – The Houston Ballet is celebrating its 50th year and the start of the holiday season. Friday was opening night for the company’s performance of Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker at the Wortham Theater Center.

The Houston Ballet started as a company of 16 dancers 50 years ago. It has since grown to 61. This year, The Nutcracker is showing at the Wortham Theater Center for the second time since Hurricane Harvey.

The ballet will feature all 61 company dancers as well as 300 young dancers with 313 from the Houston Ballet Academy. The show is expected to have five set changes per act, which will feature breathtaking, colorful sets, whimsical, beloved characters and the beauty of ballet.

Some notable things to look for would be the nearly 40-foot Christmas tree and a gold proscenium extension which took 3200+ hours to complete!

The opening night was almost sold out.

You can find more information about shows and tickets on the Houston Ballet website.