A store clerk is recovering in the hospital after two men tried to rob him and ended up shooting him, police said.

It happened at a shop off East Houston Road and Ley Road in northeast Houston around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men entered the store, demanded money from the clerk and shot him multiple times.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects. Police did not provide a description of the suspects.