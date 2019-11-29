The 32nd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting event returned after a 2-year hiatus on Thanksgiving evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and kicked off the holiday season on Post Oak Boulevard.

This free family event draws more than 100,000 people to the Boulevard between Westheimer and San Felipe for live entertainment, a visit from jolly Saint Nick, a fireworks extravaganza and a dazzling new light show, according to a news release about the event.

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?

Three hundred brand new holiday trees will be synced to holiday music. The trees line Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue.

“Just the sheer number of possibilities for movement and color, up to 16 million different color possibilities are possible. The trees will dance and move and twinkle, it’s really incredible,” said Andy Baker with Urban FX.

Beginning Thursday and throughout the holiday season, you’ll be able to listen to what you’re watching anytime you’re strolling along the boulevard, using a new app called “Uptown radio."

“When we were just talking about how we’re going to handle the new trees, they’re great new trees for a great new millennium…what can we do, what can we do that’s different,” said Delia Mizwa, Director of Marketing and Communications Uptown Houston.