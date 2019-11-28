KEMAH, Texas – MAYOR OF KEMAH’S HUSBAND ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FAMILY VIOLENCE

Scott Gale, 65, was arrested and charged with family violence after he and his wife got into a physical fight at the couple’s Kemah home early Tuesday morning.

WHAT HAPPENED?

According to court papers, Mayor Theresa “Terri” Gale told police her husband Scott was upset with her for getting home at 2 a.m. The two started yelling. The probable cause affidavit and complaint states “…He then snatched her phone from her and threw it, breaking the screen and leaving it unusable. He then grabbed her by the wrists and started shaking her. He threw her down, got on top of her and began to strangle her.”

Court records show the Kemah Police Officer conducting the interview saw Gale " had minor cuts on her hands, a long reddened area on her left forearm, bruising on her left ear, and redness on her throat." According to the officer’s statement, Scott Gale “smelled of alcohol and was staggering as he walked and was unsteady on his feet. Gale stated that his wife had come home after being missing for several hours. When she came home they got into a “tussle”.

WHAT IS MAYOR GALE SAYING ?

KPRC2 was unable to reach Mayor Gale for a comment.