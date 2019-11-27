HOUSTON – A Canadian faces four charges in connection with the online solicitation of a Harris County minor, according to a press release from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office.

On Sept. 5, a woman reported to Constable Mark Herman’s office that her 12-year-old daughter was receiving sexually explicit messages from a man, officials wrote.

Deputies with the Criminal Investigations Division investigated and conducted forensic examinations of the girl’s phone and sent legal processes to several social media companies, officials say.

Officials say they identified a Canadian man, 22-year-old Abdishakur Omarhassan, as the suspect. Deputies sent the case files to officials with Child Exploitation Unit of the York Regional Police of Ontario, Canada for further investigation.

“Investigators with their agency executed a search warrant at his (Omarhassan’s) residence in Ontario, Canada and apprehended him on scene,” officials wrote.

York Regional Police found evidence to charge Omarhassan with the Canadian charges of invitation to sexual touching, luring a child to facilitate the possession of child pornography, luring a child to facilitate sexual assault and luring a child to facilitate invitation to sexual touching — all of which are equivalent to felonies in the U.S. — officials wrote.

“We believe Abdishakur Omarhassan may have more victims,” wrote Herman. "If you have any information related to this case, contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement.