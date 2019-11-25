HOUSTON – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Nov 8 at a home on Utah Street and Granville Drive, according to authorities.

Corey Levell Johnson, 28, and another man knocked on the door of the home claiming to be computer salesmen, police said.

When one of the victims opened the door, Johnson and the other man forced their way in at gunpoint and robbed the people inside, authorities said.

According to police, as they were leaving the home, Johnson and the other gunman shot at the victims identified as Theodore Lane, 38, and Stanley Nealy, 41, who were lying on the floor.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Nealy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities said.

After further investigation, authorities were able to identify Johnson as one of the gunmen, and he was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are still searching for the second gunman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.