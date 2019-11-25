Homeowner shot, killed during home invasion in Kingwood, police say
KINGWOOD, Texas – The victim in a deadly home invasion has been identified as Tennyson Smith, according to family members and friends.
Smith was shot and killed Saturday inside his home on Lantern Hills near Kings Crest Drive.
Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was home when there was a knock at his door. When Smith answered the door, a gunman forced himself in and later shot Smith.
According to investigators, Smith’s girlfriend was home at the time but not injured. No arrests have been made but investigators said a dark-colored SUV was spotted leaving the scene.
Anyone with information about the deadly home invasion is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.