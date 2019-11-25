KINGWOOD, Texas – The victim in a deadly home invasion has been identified as Tennyson Smith, according to family members and friends.

Smith was shot and killed Saturday inside his home on Lantern Hills near Kings Crest Drive.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was home when there was a knock at his door. When Smith answered the door, a gunman forced himself in and later shot Smith.

According to investigators, Smith’s girlfriend was home at the time but not injured. No arrests have been made but investigators said a dark-colored SUV was spotted leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the deadly home invasion is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.