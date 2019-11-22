HOUSTON – A female crossing guard for a Clear Creek Independent School District school was hit Friday morning by a vehicle.

The accident happened off of Saturn Lane near Space Center Intermediate School. Clear Creek ISD says no children were in the road when she was hit.

The crossing guard was alert and responsive after the incident and was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time, according to the district.

The driver who hit the crossing guard stayed on scene and cooperated with officials, the district said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 8 told KPRC 2 the woman who hit the crossing guard was dropping off her daughter before school. When she made a left turn to exit the school, she hit the woman and told officials, she didn’t see her. The driver was cited at the scene, authorities say.