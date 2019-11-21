FULSHEAR, Texas – Just four years ago, the Fulshear Volleyball program didn’t exist. Since it opened, the new school has built up a powerhouse team thanks to a mix of talent, player transfers and good coaching from Sydney Gotcher. This is Fulshear’s last year in 4A before they move up to 5A.

2019 DOMINANCE

Fulshear has seen a meteoric rise from a losing record in 2017 (the program’s second year) to a season where the team has just four losses. The Chargers are 43-4. The four losses are also notable. The team lost to two 6A teams, one to SPC state champion Episcopal, and a fourth to a 4A team. Fulshear knocked out that 4A team – Bellville – in the state tournament last week.

HEAVILY RECRUITED

According to Gotcher, the team is led by its outside hitters. Junior Ellie Echter and Sophomore Alexi Dacosta are not only some of the top players in their class, they were also heavily recruited by strong volleyball programs. Echter will play SEC volleyball at LSU, while Dacosta is committed to Baylor. Standout libero Ava Underwood, a sophomore, is weighing options but has plenty of interest from big schools like Kentucky and Oklahoma.

WHAT’S NEXT

Fulshear plays in the state semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. against Kennedale. The Kennedale Wildcats haven’t lost since Sept. 10. If they win, Fulshear would face either Carthage or Hereford.