RICHMOND, Texas - A man and woman were found dead inside a Richmond home Saturday after an apparent murder-suicide, Fort Bend County deputies said.

The deaths were reported late morning in the 19000 block of West Bellfort Street.

Deputies said an infant was found unharmed inside the home and is now in custody of its grandmother.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The scene is under investigation.

