LIST: All the Houston and Texas companies whose heads will help Pres. Trump, White House restart the economy

HOUSTON – The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump had selected a group of companies and people who will help restart the economy once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

According to the announcement, the executives, economists, scholars and industry leaders will form “various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.”

“These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity,” the announcement read. “The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.”

Dozens of companies were names in the list in categories like agriculture, tech, food and beverage, construction and more.

These are the Houston and Texas companies that were named:

Agriculture Sysco Corporation in Houston

Construction/Labor/Workforce Fluor located in Irving, Texas

Energy ExxonMobil in Irving Texas ConocoPhillips in Houston Occidental Petroleum in Houston Kinder Morgan in Houston Perot Group and Hillwood in Dallas Valero in San Antonio

Financial Services Vista Equity Partners in Austin

Food & Beverage M Crowd Restaurant in Dallas/Ft. Worth

Healthcare McKesson in Irving

Sports Dallas Cowboys in Dallas Dallas Mavericks in Dallas



Visit whitehouse.gov for the full list of companies and people chosen for the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.