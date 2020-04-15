How contractors, self-employed can apply for unemployment benefits without calling

Texans who are self-employed or independent workers no longer have to sit on hold with the unemployment office.

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has set up a new system for self-employed individuals and contractors to apply for pandemic unemployment assistance online.

These individuals can submit wage verification documents, 1040, Schedule C, F or SE, to TWC by mail, fax, or email.

Mail: P.O. Box 149137 Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: 512-936-3250

Email: sanantonio.uimail@twc.state.tx.us