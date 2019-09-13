'Demon' baby stares out at teen mom-to-be in ghostly ultrasound

RICHMOND, Va. - A 17-year-old pregnant woman went in for an ultrasound at 24 weeks, excited to learn the sex of her baby at her appointment, but was spooked by the image on the monitor revealing her daughter photo-ready, smiling and staring back like "demon."

Iyanna Carrington, of Richmond, Virginia, shared her ultrasound scans from that day on Facebook, commenting that "most babies hide from the camera."

"She was looking normal … then her (expletive) opened her eyes and smiled," Carrington wrote in the now-viral post.

my weird ass daughter bra most babies hide from the camera look at her demon mfn ass bra😭😭😭😭😭🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ she... Posted by Iyanna Alston on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

"I don't know why she looked like that," she said. "Some people from the internet thought she was fake, but that's my real life baby there."

According to a report cited by KSAZ, Kennedy News and Media reported Carrington's doctor said the baby's look is "very normal."

Proud as ever, the mother-to-be expressed her amusement about the situation, saying, "I love this devil baby so much already."



