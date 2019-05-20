Candytopia: What you need to know about this sugary wonderland stopping in Houston this summer

A candy-infused interactive art show called Candytopia is coming to Houston at some point this summer.
A news release says the “experiental adventure,” featuring all things candy, has no definite date as of this writing. The event will be a limited-run engagement.
Here’s what you need to know about the event dubbed a “confectionary wonderland.”
- More than a dozen rooms of interactive art and sensory experiences. Here are just a few photos of what you can expect. See our full gallery of Candytopia images here.
- Candytopia Houston will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to this location. The Dallas show featured Cowboys candy displays and also the State Fair's Big Tex. We're hoping the Houston show will have a "Be Someone" display or something Astrodome or Minute Maid Park/Astros-inspired.
- Candytopia was created by celebrity candy artist, Jackie Sorkin. Here's just a taste of her SWEET Instagram page.
Our Spidy Senses Tell Us There’s Sweetness On The Horizon At Cinemacon, Las Vegas! @cinemacon @omnianightclub 🚨💥🕷🕸 #spiderman #candyart #candyspiderman #cinemacon #vegas #lasvegas #omnia #candy #artistsoninstagram #candybuffet #catering #movies #hollywood #cinema #marvel #comic #comiccon
- Celebrities are reportedly fans of these Instagram-worthy shows. Candytopia says Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, T.I., Hilary Duff, and Alessandra Ambrosio are fans.
- You get candy. Candytopia visitors receive candy samples including sours and gummies, chocolate treats and "nostalgic favorites."
- Candytopia representatives say opening dates and ticketing information will be announced soon via candytopia.com.
