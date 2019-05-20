Social

Candytopia: What you need to know about this sugary wonderland stopping in Houston this summer

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Getty Images

A candy-infused interactive art show called Candytopia is coming to Houston at some point this summer.

A news release says the “experiental adventure,” featuring all things candy, has no definite date as of this writing. The event will be a limited-run engagement.

Here’s what you need to know about the event dubbed a “confectionary wonderland.”


KPRC 1 of 26 Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Candytopia
PHOTOS: This is Candytopia

 

