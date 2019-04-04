BacktheBluebonnets: Texas law enforcement has some fun with spring social media

HOUSTON - Law enforcement officers across Texas are having some fun -- like all of us -- taking photos in the bluebonnets.

Officers are sharing photos with the hashtag #BacktheBluebonnets. Here are some of the best images we've seen across social media.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Our goal is to help people in need, not lay down the law. And when we are done with our shift - sometimes we nap. #BackTheBLUEbonnets pic.twitter.com/EywsJHpW5P — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 2, 2019

We’re just gonna put this 2015 photo of Officer Walden right here 😉 and remind you, again, to be careful when you stop to look at the blue bonnets.#backtheBLUEbonnets pic.twitter.com/jXoFAkoU81 — Cedar Hill Police (@CedarHillPolice) April 3, 2019

Who says you can't enjoy nature while working? Stay tuned all week.. we've got more of these photos yet to come. #BackTheBLUEbonnets pic.twitter.com/ZXxNrVBRSQ — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 2, 2019

We don't always need an hour for lunch...sometimes we use part of our break for meditation or reflection. #BackTheBLUEbonnets pic.twitter.com/EZzVftk1W6 — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 3, 2019

Ya know....since all the cool kids are doing it 😎#BackTheBlueBonnets pic.twitter.com/llrGG8E1ez — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) April 2, 2019

Oh hey NBD, but for the hundreds of thousands of fair citizens tagging us and emailing us, we already mastered this challenge last year.



Like how do you beat this?! Look at that face! AND THERE’S A SAFETY MESSAGE!#BacktheBLUEBonnets #DontLitter #DontMessWithTexas pic.twitter.com/zVZFyktUJs — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 3, 2019

