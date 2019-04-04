Social

#BacktheBluebonnets: Texas law enforcement has some fun with spring social media

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - Law enforcement officers across Texas are having some fun -- like all of us -- taking photos in the bluebonnets. 

Officers are sharing photos with the hashtag #BacktheBluebonnets. Here are some of the best images we've seen across social media.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feeling cute. Might go take some calls later #Sapd #bluebonnets #Texas #backthebluebonnets #sanantonio

A post shared by Austin Dixon (@tex141) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

