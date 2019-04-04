BacktheBluebonnets: Texas law enforcement has some fun with spring social media

HOUSTON - Law enforcement officers across Texas are having some fun -- like all of us -- taking photos in the bluebonnets.
Officers are sharing photos with the hashtag #BacktheBluebonnets. Here are some of the best images we've seen across social media.
Felt cute, might pull you over later #BacktheBluebonnets #T24 #Tango24 #bmwpolicebike #bmwpolice @wichitafallspd #wichitafallspd #policemotorsrock #wingedwheel #trafficdivision #gotyoursix #bestjobever #police_moment #policemotors #motorcyclecops #allourthanks #behindthebadge #bluebonnets2019 repost Danny Castillo
