HOUSTON – The Tom Hanks film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is just one way fans can celebrate the iconic Mister Rogers this holiday season.

However, the ultimate fan may need something a little more all-encompassing. Like head-to-toe Fred Rogers.

Here are some of the amazing gifts KPRC 2 found to give the Mister Rogers fan in your life – or just pick up for yourself. Because, really, let’s not lie – the magnets below are definitely going in our stocking this year.

1. The Ultimate Fan Pack

This gift set from PBS includes a DVD, magnet, stickers, a notecard, mug, and a lunchbox. $49.99

2. Inspirational magnets

Need a lift when you’re near a magnetic surface? Let Mister Rogers’ inspirational quotes be a light in you or your loved one’s life. $21.99

3. Mister Rogers Inspirational Lunch Notes

Mister Rogers can make lunch inspirational. This book of 20 tear-out cards have an inspirational message on one side and room for a personalized message on the back. $6.99

4. Mister Rogers All the Fun Fan Pack

A Mister Roger’s DVD, notecard, mug, magnetic dress-up game, playing cards and puzzle make this gift set a keeper for the Mister Rogers fan in your life. $49.99

5. Mister Rogers Women’s Socks Fan Pack

A red sweater is nice, but this sock set is enough to make someone smile just pulling them on in the morning. Your gift recipient may just artfully throw a shoe or two in the air. $49.99

6. Mr. Rogers Neighborhood Board Game

The object of the Mister Rogers Game is to be the first to build your own neighborhood of Mister Rogers’ characters by collecting matching cards in three-of-a-kind sets. On your turn, draw cards blindly from other players’ hands to build your neighborhood. Don’t forget to thank your neighbors! You may draw as many times as you want but be cautious. Every player has a Red Light card that will stop your turn before you get to add any characters to your neighborhood. Taking some risk will help you get to your goal faster. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to come across Daniel Striped Tiger, King Friday XIII, or Trolley to help you along the way! $9.99

7. Mr. Rogers figurine

This collectible figurine is just over 3 inches tall and will remind you of Fred Rogers every time you see it. $8.98

8. Simple for the love of Fred T-shirt

For the Mister Rogers fan who just wants to share some joy, this T-shirt does it all in classic colors over a black-and-white photo of the man himself.

9. Heat-changing mug

This is a favorite sure to make a fan happy with each cupful of warm coffee, hot chocolate or tea. Mister Rogers’ clothes change with the mug’s temperature, from a blazer to a cardigan. $15.95

10. Mr. Rogers sticker

These stickers are inexpensive and show the Mister Rogers love with ease. Stick one in each stocking. $2.50

11. Mister Rogers and Officer Clemmons share a pool T-Shirt

It was a moment to fight racism, and now you can give a T-shirt showing that powerful TV moment to someone you love who would appreciate its meaning. What was the meaning? Mister Rogers and Officer Clemmons shared a kiddie pool in a gesture to fight segregation at the nation’s pools. $28.94

12. Trolley T-shirt

The trolley was probably the best part of the show. Get a shirt that shows a fan’s love here. Starting at $18.99.

13. “The World According to Mister Rogers” book

This book is an inspiring collection of stories, anecdotes, and insights -- with sections devoted to love, friendship, respect, individuality, and honesty. As the book description says, “The World According to Mister Rogers” reminds us that there is much more in life that unites us than divides us. $10.54

14. Mr. Rogers essentials T-shirt

This T-shirt shows the love of Mister Rogers without being overt about it. The fish. The sweater. The trolley. It’s all there for one fan to show off for another fan to notice. $23.09

15. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers

Seventy-five songs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and The Children’s Corner are collected in this illustrated treasury. Not just for kids. $8.92

16. Neighborhood Trolley

Who wouldn’t want a trolley for their office? Who? We would like to meet him or her. $59.99

17. Won’t You Be My Neighbor DVD or Blu-ray

This documentary will remind the gift recipient the magic of Fred Rogers and “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” Just watching the trailer makes us tear up. $12.97 or $15.68

18. Mister Rogers towel

For the cantankerous Mister Rogers fan, this towel which reads “Mister Rogers did not adequately prepare me for the people in my neighborhood” hearkens to the love of the series and the bittersweet realities of adulthood. $19