Where to buy CBD oil and who is trying it

HOUSTON - More and more vape shops, online vendors and skincare lines are boasting the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) in their products.

A few years ago, CBD became legal under the Compassionate Care Act, which allowed its use in children with severe epilepsy.

Last September, the restrictions loosened again when the 2018 Farm Bill passed. Stores can now sell CBD derived from hemp as long as it has less than .3 percent THC. THC is the compound in marijuana associated with getting high.

While the farm bill legalizes hemp, it is still a highly regulated crop in the United States, but there is a store in Fort Bend where people can buy products made from it.

From drinks, oils and edibles to lotions, soaps and shampoos, American Shaman in Fort Bend is selling CBD however you want it.

“It's a little bit hempy, I won't lie, so it's a bit organic, plant-like,” said store owner Carla Schaub. “However, they have a lot of different flavors that are added to it, so I’m sure everyone can find their favorite flavor.”

It doesn't actually make people high but it's touted as a treatment for a wide range of ailments, from anxiety, pain, inflammation, acne and even cancer.

“I mean, me personally, it's helped with my depression and with my migraines. We have people that are taking it for a wide variety of conditions, such as maybe help with seizures or maybe help with autism, things like that,” Schaub said.

Schaub admits she never would have dreamed she'd be in this business, but she said business is booming.

“Since the 2018 Farm Bill passing, it's kind of opened up the whole market for hemp. Hemp agriculture and the sale and purchase of products, so basically, it's legal,” Schaub said.

However, lawmakers still waver on the issue across the country. Just last week, New York City's health department cracked down and banned businesses from adding CBD to food and drinks until they determine whether or not it's safe.

Maine, Ohio and even Los Angeles are also taking a closer look at CBD.

While here in Houston, Schaub said almost anyone should try it.

“You will never feel high, you get all the calm without the high,” she said. “The only people who want to check with their superiors would be anyone who's on probation or anyone who might be active military. It might very well show up in a drug test.”

The Food and Drug Administration only backs the claims that CBD may help with some types of epilepsy. All other health claims are under investigation.

