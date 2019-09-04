What you need to know to achieve real beauty sleep

HOUSTON - Sleep restores your body and gets you ready for the next day. So, if you're waking up looking like a hot mess, try these tips to achieve beauty sleep.

HOW TO GET RID OF PUFFY EYES?

Waking up puffy and swollen around the eyes could be a sign of an underlying medical condition but dermatologist John Griffin with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said it's more likely from extra cortisone (the stress hormone) in your body.

If you don't like the look, get up to do something about it.

"If you elevate your sleeping position just a little bit you can drain some of the fluid from under your eyes," Griffin said.

WILL SILK SHEETS HELP WITH WRINKLES?

Legend has it silk sheets can reduce wrinkles, but Griffin said, "I don't think there's any truth behind that claim."

While he doubts that claim, he says, your mom was right to warn you that any face you make too long could stay that way.

"It is true that having your skin in a particular position over time will create a wrinkle," he said. "So, perhaps there's something behind having a smooth sleeping surface, or a soft sleeping surface, but there's no scientific information behind it."

So maybe we can still enjoy the silk sheets.

WHAT ARE THE FACE CREAMS TO INVEST IN?

Griffin said the perfect bedtime routine is combining retinoids and a moisturizer.

"Prescription retinoids like Retin-A or Tretinoin, that definitely increases the amount of collagen in your skin," he said.

HERE'S WHAT HE CALLS THE PERFECT BEDTIME ROUTINE:

Cleanse the skin with a gentle cleanser

A face wash that has pH balance can be most effective, most helpful for your skin also the most gentle, according to Griffin. An example would be a Dove liquid soap, which more closely matches the pH of your skin than bar soap.

Apply moisturizer

Griffin recommends using one that's non-comedogenic or doesn't clog the pores.

Use alpha hydroxy acid like glycolic acid or use a retinoid

Retinoids are available over-the-counter as retinoic acid or as a prescription, Griffin said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.