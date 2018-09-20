USDA recalls another 133,000 pounds of meat due to E. coli contamination

Ground Beef -- October 2007 Topps Meat Co. in Elizabeth, N.J., went out of business after more than 60 years after its products were the subject of what was at the time the second-largest U.S. beef recall ? more than 21 million pounds.

HOUSTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued another meat recall.

Cargill Meat Solutions, of Fort Morgan, Colorado is recalling 132,606 pounds of beef products due to an E. coli contamination, the USDA said.

The meat, made from the chuck portion of the cow, was produced and packaged on June 21, and includes items like fine grind ground beef, chuck ground and classic ground beef.

According to the USDA, at least 17 illnesses and one death have been reported due to the contaminated product.

The contamination of the additional ground beef products was discovered following an investigation of Cargill Meat Solutions after another recall was issued on Aug. 23, for the same problem.

Anyone who experiences symptoms like diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting after consuming the product is urged to seek immediate medical attention.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

