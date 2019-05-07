These are the health benefits, risks of CBD makeup

HOUSTON - Milk Makeup, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth: These are a few of the name brands that have products in their beauty line containing CBD.

As a reminder, CBD does not contain THC, which is found in marijuana and gives a high, and since CBD has become legal in many states, it's taking off in products faster than researchers can say who should use it.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham from Advanced Dermatology in Sugar Land said she anticipates this will benefit some people with skin problems like acne.

"What's really exciting is this new advent of CBD and skin products. We know CBD can be anti-inflammatory. The downside is we don't have a lot of data yet so we're really embarking on a new area of CBD containing products and as time goes on we're going to have more information," Ingraham said.

The risk of not having enough data is that doctors are unclear what the side effects are.

"So when we get the data, we'll know specifically what skin conditions they can benefit and how best they can help our skin, and I'm really excited and looking forward to seeing that data," she said.

Ingraham said there's likely a very small percentage of CBD in makeup products, so it probably doesn't hurt to try it, but with anything, you may have a reaction and not know which ingredient causes the reaction, so test it on a small patch of skin before rubbing it all over.

Ingraham warns against ordering CBD products online, where you may not know exactly what you're getting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.