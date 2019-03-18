The health benefits of using an air fryer

HOUSTON - An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks by circulating hot air around food. It's similar to a convection oven but supposedly cooks faster.

A dietitian at Kelsey-Seybold, Ronda Elsenbrook, said eating food from air fryers is a better option than eating traditional fried foods. Air Fryers provide the crisp texture to foods that people enjoy but only use minimal oil.

Manvel dad Brian Ainsley Horn said he uses his air fryer every day.

He said it makes perfect, kid-friendly meals approved by both dietitians and parents.

“Making the healthy fries for the kids is a big thing when we have, they want to have burgers or steaks at night, we’ll do these along with it so … it's not putting a bunch of butter and cheese on it like you would have baked potato, and they absolutely love them,” Horn said.

He takes a whole, raw potato, cuts it, sprays it with olive oil, adds seasoning, places the potato slices in the air fryer, sets the temperature, sets the timer and walks away.

Fries are done in 20 minutes and it only takes eight to 10 minutes for a thin, well-done steak.

Horn said it's easy clean up since it involves minimal dishes compared to deep fryers.

“If you want to fry up some french fries you've got to dump out the oil, you've got a big mess with that, it splatters, it stinks up the house. This is fast, easy, you just pop it in there and you can go do something else,” he said.

He said he and his family can't even tell the difference.

“Oh, they love it! Everything that I’ve done so far they've, they've liked,” he said.

He says he also makes chicken parmigiana, nuggets, General Tso’s chicken, shrimp and fish.

