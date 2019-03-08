New treatment could help people dealing with OCD

HOUSTON - OCD, obsessive compulsive disorder, only affects about 2 percent of the population, but symptoms are usually severe. Clinical trials are targeting new receptors in the brain and that might mean positive news on the medical horizon.

Obsessive compulsive disorder is a chronic mental disorder, where thoughts you don’t want become behaviors that you can’t stop. OCD severely impacts quality of life. Just ask the expert, who is also a patient.

“I’ve lived with OCD since childhood, I was diagnosed when I was 12 and have been in treatment ever since,” said Elizabeth McIngvale, PhD, an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

She used to ask her mom if it was OK that she touched something in school, “Then it transferred into a lot of contamination rituals, spending a lot of time in the shower. Fearing I hadn’t done something enough, I wasn’t clean enough. I was going to contaminate other people.”

OCD is rooted in fear which feeds the anxiety and brings about the unwanted behavior.

Psychologists used cognitive behavioral therapy in some cases, as well as traditional anti-depressants aimed at serotonin and dopamine brain messengers. But researchers are now seeking something new: glutamate in the brain, a neurotransmitter that sends signals to other cells.

Eric Storch, PhD, McIngvale Endowed Chair and professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College Of Medicine said, “Some recent information suggests that there might be a third messenger that naturally occurs called glutamate. Thereby have improved response to anti-depressants.”

And, for McIngvale who might only get several minutes a day without intrusive thoughts, it’s clearly critical to find a better way.

“I can understand someone’s pain and I can truly believe with all my belief system, that they can get better,” said McIngvale.

The study of this new drug is being conducted at 59 centers across the country. McIngvale has also started the Peace of Mind foundation, dedicated to providing help with OCD.

