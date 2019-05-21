Laser technology could help eliminate bad breath, other bacteria in your mouth

HOUSTON - Houston dentist Mary Frances Riley is using laser technology to help patients eliminate 95% of bacteria in their mouths.

“The laser light sees through healthy tissue and targets and destroys the bacteria in the mouth that target inflammation and periodontal disease,” Riley explained.

Preventing or reversing gum disease is important to reduce sensitivity, bad breath and much worse.

“Oral inflammation leads to systemic disease such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease,” she said. “It really is oral health leading to systemic health.”

By eliminating the bacteria, she said your body's immune system can then focus on the inflammation -- making it a somewhat natural way to defend against disease.

The procedure typically costs between $75-150.

Riley also said it prevents the hygienist from moving tools from a diseased part of the mouth and then over to healthy tissue. Riley said she has also found the laser can almost immediately heal painful lesions and ulcers in her patients.

