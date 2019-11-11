Is alkaline water really good for you?

HOUSTON - Alkaline water has been around for years but it’s suddenly become very trendy and sales have skyrocketed.

Should you join in?

As part of our weeklong health series “Is it really good for you?”

Here is what one local doctor had to say about it:

WHAT IS ALKALINE WATER?

Alkaline water has a pH level of 8 or higher, meaning it is not acidic.

Some fans claim alkaline water, is good for cancer patients and for treating acid reflux by making your body more alkaline, but Dr. Steffanie Campbell, with Kelsey Seybold Clinic, said, "There's no scientific proof that it does any of those things. We all maintain a 7.4 pH in the blood."

WILL IT CHANGE YOUR BODY’S PH LEVEL?

Campbell said it is virtually impossible to change the pH level of your body. The way we breathe, the way our kidneys work, what proteins our livers make, all affect your body’s pH.

"All of that is very fine-tuned and regulated -- that should not ever change," Campbell said. "Like I said, the proteins and other parts of our body won't work at different pH levels."

Campbell said even if alkaline water did change the pH level of your blood, it wouldn’t make it past your stomach.​​​​​​​

"There's a lot of acid in the stomach, so as soon when you drink the alkaline water it's immediately neutralized,” said Campbell.

THERE ARE SOME BENEFITS

Campbell said contrary to some claims out there, it won’t cure or prevent diseases, but there are some benefits.

Alkaline water has many more added nutrients and minerals that the body really needs, as compared to regular water.

"The things they put in the water to make it alkaline, magnesium, other things like that," Campbell said. "We do need those minerals. Especially athletes and if you're doing a lot of cardiovascular training."

THERE ARE SOME NEGATIVES

Some people cannot tolerate the high level of minerals in the water; it could upset your stomach.

It also costs about twice as much as regular bottled spring water.

