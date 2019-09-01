Breastfeeding moms will love this change coming to Walmart stores

Customers look on as a Walmart cashier rings up their purchases at a Walmart store on Aug. 15, 2019, in Richmond, California. Walmart beat analyst expectations with second quarter revenue of $130.4 billion.

HOUSTON - Walmart is making a groundbreaking move that all new moms will like.

The retail giant plans to test and install lactation pods in stores, according to a company statement. The Mamava breast-feeding pods is a free service, accessible by downloading the Mamava app.

The pod give moms a private and clean place to breast feed or pump breast milk.

A Mamava lactation pod is now available for public use at a Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas as well as one in Arizona and one in Vermont.





