Breastfeeding moms will love this change coming to Walmart stores

HOUSTON - Walmart is making a groundbreaking move that all new moms will like.
The retail giant plans to test and install lactation pods in stores, according to a company statement. The Mamava breast-feeding pods is a free service, accessible by downloading the Mamava app.
The pod give moms a private and clean place to breast feed or pump breast milk.
A Mamava lactation pod is now available for public use at a Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas as well as one in Arizona and one in Vermont.
